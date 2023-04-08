Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.8% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Schear Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

JNJ stock opened at $165.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.02. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $430.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

