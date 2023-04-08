Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JLL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,533 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,136,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,105,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,134,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,121,000 after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL opened at $138.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.79. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $132.91 and a 52 week high of $238.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.50.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

