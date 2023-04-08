JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $40.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WBS. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.20.

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of WBS stock opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Webster Financial by 217.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 78.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

