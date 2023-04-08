JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $36.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Hovde Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

NYSE:WAL opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,940 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $1,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

