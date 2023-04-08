Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Target Price to $60.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 94.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

