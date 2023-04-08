Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Target Price to $60.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 94.93% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $86.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance
Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation
In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $128,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
About Western Alliance Bancorporation
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
