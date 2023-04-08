Keeler THomas Management LLC Sells 8,577 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Keeler THomas Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,664 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,577 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.6% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 8,233.0% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,021,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,901 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,018,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Apple by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $164.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.00. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Apple from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,241 shares of company stock valued at $59,394,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

