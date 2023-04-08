Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $302,419.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,747.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $27,629.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $302,419.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,747.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,787 shares of company stock valued at $17,655,397 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lantheus Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Lantheus stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.41 and a beta of 0.66. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $87.47.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

See Also

