Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,472 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,854,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,195,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,378 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 55.0% in the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,652,595 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $212,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $278,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,755 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 703.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,780,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $66,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 903.3% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,494,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $54,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average is $48.77.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.