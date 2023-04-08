LCM Capital Management Inc Buys 61 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of JNJ opened at $165.15 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.38 and a 200-day moving average of $167.02.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
