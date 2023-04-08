Leo H. Evart Inc. Buys 107 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Leo H. Evart Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,101 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.2% of Leo H. Evart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Leo H. Evart Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 5,935.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,241 shares of company stock worth $59,394,854 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $164.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.95 and a 200-day moving average of $146.00. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

