Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Up to $10.42

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.42, but opened at $11.03. Leslie’s shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 587,160 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Stock Up 5.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,639,000 after buying an additional 232,791 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,941,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,276,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 295,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 238,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 82,407 shares during the period.

About Leslie’s

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.