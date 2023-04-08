Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Up to $10.42

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.42, but opened at $11.03. Leslie’s shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 587,160 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.
Leslie’s Stock Up 5.1 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,442,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,639,000 after buying an additional 232,791 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,941,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,276,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 295,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 238,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after buying an additional 82,407 shares during the period.
About Leslie’s
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leslie’s (LESL)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.