Level Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 468,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $39,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 45,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -380.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $160.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.83.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.59.
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
