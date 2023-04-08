Level Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 468,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $39,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 45,453 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -380.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $160.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.59.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,193 shares of company stock worth $7,685,143 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.