Lincoln Capital Corp Sells 8,127 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lincoln Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,127 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.6% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Apple by 53.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after buying an additional 10,471,342 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Apple by 8.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Price Performance

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,766,188.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,241 shares of company stock valued at $59,394,854. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $164.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

