Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 565 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 538.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $68.94 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.70.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Stories

