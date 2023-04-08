Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 94 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,299.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $106,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,994,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 3,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $446,516.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,299.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,191 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.33.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $115.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.06. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $134.56.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

See Also

