Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 363.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 488.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $75.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $113.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.56.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $271.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.98 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 19.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Bio-Techne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.25 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.36.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Articles

