Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 108.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 27.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 21.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in DocuSign by 25.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after buying an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DocuSign Stock Performance

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 296,005 shares of company stock worth $16,810,645. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of -115.24, a P/E/G ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.25. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $105.50.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.