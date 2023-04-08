Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 1,489 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 102.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $17.71 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

