Lindbrook Capital LLC Cuts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Global Payments by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

Global Payments Price Performance

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPN opened at $105.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $146.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 238.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.28%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

