Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kooman & Associates bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 297.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 247,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 185,450 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

