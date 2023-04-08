Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $37,000 Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBKR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.17.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $79.40 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $1,512,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,810,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,899,844.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,393,800. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

