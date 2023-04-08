Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $47,000 Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total transaction of $1,523,533.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,427 shares of company stock worth $17,051,886 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $1,685.21 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,610.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,539.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,851.25.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.