Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $59,000 Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

WBD opened at $15.11 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47.

WBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

