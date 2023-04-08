Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLN. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Haleon during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. Haleon plc has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $9.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Investec assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.47) to GBX 364 ($4.52) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus raised shares of Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

