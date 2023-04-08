Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 336 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 134.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after buying an additional 1,820,074 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $161,644,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Workday by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,597,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,574,000 after buying an additional 551,281 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Workday by 100.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,258,000 after buying an additional 541,353 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Workday by 43.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,012,000 after buying an additional 524,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $212.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.19.

Workday Stock Down 0.5 %

WDAY opened at $196.81 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $235.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.67, a P/E/G ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.41.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total value of $2,076,310.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,193,539.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock valued at $8,469,440. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Stories

