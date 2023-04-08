Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $194.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 30.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

