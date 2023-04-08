Lindbrook Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WY stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

