Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.76.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $224.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

