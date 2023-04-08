Lindbrook Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth $58,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $167.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 1.09. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $194.68.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $257.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 7.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.78.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

