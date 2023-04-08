Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 319 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 773.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 468,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after buying an additional 415,077 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Alcoa

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alcoa Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE AA opened at $39.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.14. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $90.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.43.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

