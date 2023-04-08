Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 94 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lessened its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,437,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,621,000 after purchasing an additional 517,629 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 565,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,381,000 after purchasing an additional 270,491 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,813,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $170.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $200.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

