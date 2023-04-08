Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.
Lithium Americas Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.47. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.