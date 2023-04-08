Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Shares of NYSE LAC opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.47. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 224.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

