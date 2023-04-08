Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 432,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,576 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.09.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.28 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $114.84.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 310.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

Recommended Stories

