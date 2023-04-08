Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $4,404,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,677 shares in the company, valued at $108,221,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $4,404,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,677 shares in the company, valued at $108,221,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $2,127,636.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,771,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,685 shares of company stock worth $45,314,643. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $473.61 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $541.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.21.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.