Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.09.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance
Shares of MPWR stock opened at $473.61 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $541.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.21.
Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.25%.
About Monolithic Power Systems
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.