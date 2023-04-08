Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 380,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after buying an additional 67,686 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 20,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,778,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,389,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after buying an additional 15,036 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $761,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,307,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PIPR shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

PIPR stock opened at $131.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.24 and a 200-day moving average of $134.80. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $162.20.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.26 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.74%. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

