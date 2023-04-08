Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 5.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in NorthWestern by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $61.07 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average is $55.81.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.06). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is 78.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

