Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYNA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Synaptics by 48.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Synaptics by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Synaptics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Synaptics by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Shares of SYNA opened at $100.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.42. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $81.13 and a 52-week high of $173.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.23.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYNA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.18.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Further Reading

