Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Atlassian by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,358 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,053 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 9.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,412,000 after acquiring an additional 496,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.5% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,812,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $592,327,000 after acquiring an additional 221,181 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.64, for a total value of $1,366,524.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,884 shares in the company, valued at $79,618,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 2,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $361,801.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,450,740.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.64, for a total value of $1,366,524.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,618,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,715 shares of company stock worth $44,002,916. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $158.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of -114.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.47. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The company had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

