Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $838,000 Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Coty were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 187,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,714,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COTY. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

