Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $876,000 Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LKQ were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in LKQ by 2.6% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $33,526,295.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,473,513 shares in the company, valued at $316,806,932.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Trading Up 0.3 %

LKQ stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $43.71 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LKQ. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Articles

