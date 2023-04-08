Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $893,000 Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BFH. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,391,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Bread Financial Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $27.00 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $60.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.67) by $0.99. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

