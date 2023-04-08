Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Westlake by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after acquiring an additional 524,828 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Westlake in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,018,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,260,000 after acquiring an additional 169,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Westlake by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,353,000 after acquiring an additional 168,840 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $193,029,000 after purchasing an additional 150,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Westlake from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.64.

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of WLK opened at $112.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $141.19.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 8.26%.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

