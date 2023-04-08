Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,219,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 392,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after acquiring an additional 127,113 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 80,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after acquiring an additional 55,891 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 121,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after acquiring an additional 53,123 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,181,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,557 shares in the company, valued at $10,569,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.02, for a total transaction of $317,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,836,682.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,471 shares of company stock worth $699,325 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $130.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.65 and a 200-day moving average of $121.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $105.79 and a 1-year high of $140.99.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

