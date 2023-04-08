Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 14,400 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 435.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $83.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 244.41 and a beta of 0.66. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 51.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $27,629.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,787 shares of company stock worth $17,655,397 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

