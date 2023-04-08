Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHF. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.26. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

