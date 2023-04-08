Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $837,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 45,400 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 33,240 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 442.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 162,851 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 132,838 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $2,942,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,582 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 129,395 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.70. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $41.99.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.62.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.