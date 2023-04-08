Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

Lumentum stock opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 125.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $96.46.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Lumentum will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after buying an additional 405,140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lumentum by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,612,000 after buying an additional 52,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,509,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 870,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,549,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

