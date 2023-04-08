Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $67.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 44.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $96.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 125.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Lumentum will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,549,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Lumentum by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,700,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.