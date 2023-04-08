LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,525,000 after acquiring an additional 851,055 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 163.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,699,000 after acquiring an additional 764,671 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,306,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,377,000 after buying an additional 762,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 586,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LYB stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average is $86.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

