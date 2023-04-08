Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,177 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 145.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.274 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

